The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has called on all African Nations to quit the World Health Organization (WHO) because of the bad faith of Europe towards Africa.
The Malagasy president says, Europe created organizations with the desire for Africans to remain dependent on them. Africa has found a medicine against Coronavirus but Europe thinks they have a monopoly of intelligence as such they are refusing to acknowledge it. It is against this backdrop that I invite all African Nations to quit the international organizations in order for us to build ours.
Rajoelina has put his reputation and credibility on the line touting the medicine as a cure. He said it cures COVID-19 in 10 days.
“No one will stop us from moving forward – not a country, not an organisation,” Rajoelina said in response to the WHO’s concerns.
He said the proof of the tonic’s efficacy was in the “healing” of “our patients”.
He called the medicine a “preventive and curative remedy”.
Rajoelina said Madagascar till date, has reported 212 coronavirus infections and 107 recoveries.
The country has one critical case, but no death.
“The patients who have healed have taken no other product than Covid-Organics,” the president said, adding that his country has a history of traditional medicine.
“What if this remedy had been discovered by a European country, instead of Madagascar?”, Rajoelina queried WHO and other skeptics.
“Would people doubt it so much? I don’t think so,” Rajoelina told FRANCE 24 and RFI .
The drink is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven anti-malarial properties – and other indigenous herbs.
“What is the problem with Covid-Organics, really?, he said.
“Could it be that this product comes from Africa?
“Could it be that it’s not OK for a country like Madagascar, which is the 63rd poorest country in the world… to have come up with (this formula) that can help save the world?” asked Rajoelina.
My country Madagascar leaves all the organizations tonight and I call on other African Nations to do same.
We want to connect with Mr. President please.
Don’t let China entrap your country with political debt.
Who mentioned China? Natural cures are known to basically cure every ailment and even the expensive medicines Western countries produce are derived from natural sources. So why on Earth should poor countries in-debt themselves with the Western rapacious banks beyond redemption when nature provides the cure for free?
China literally has this as a policy towards African Nations. They are monopolizing all those countries rare earth minerals.
All Major nations suppress who and what they can unfortunately. The sooner that’s overcome the sooner will the poorer nations find more economic & political equality for the people
Wasn’t that what the westerners doing before China replaced them? Now the westerners are crying foul that they had been replaced by China on the big laying field.
Excellent!! We just need to stay tuned and follow this act. The world maybe changing right before our eyes.
You must stand firm on your believes, or you will become like the rest of the world ruled by pharmaceuticals,…
They have poisoned our food, and our water, and provide us now with pharmaceutical drugs which they already developed .
Too late! Not entrapped by China but by the Fed. Reserve and World Bank. We’re toast.
A negative and ridiculous comment. Please try meditation courses to raise your spirit and frequencies.
His frequencies are tuned right in..perhaps your knobs need adjustment!
An idiotic comment from a bamboozled new age shill.
Meditation will not spare you from economic collapse, wars, famines, pain and death. You can keep your head in the sand while they take your ass you left in the air.
I agree, well said.
Another egotistic spiritualist, haha.
https://youtu.be/aVkB89ONeNg
This article brings me Joy and Blessings to You personally and your beautiful country 🙏💕
LMAO what a western idiotic pig, aren’t you? 🙃
Congratulations from Germany! You are a role model for us!!!
Thank you very much for your independence and courage !!!
Also from Germany. Thanks very much. We should also leave NATO, WHO and so on.
I am from the Brexit country and agree entirely with your sentiments.
Agree Henriette. What a game is played here? Comparing all the scientific data we get on Corona, there are 300.000 dead until now, after 9 weeks total Lockdown, whilst normal flu every year gives us 350.000-650.000 flu related deads. They did give 1 of 1000 viruses a name, WHO creates panic and fear and the countries followed with Lockdown and AI controll systems from our phone companies for social controll. Waiting for Bill Gates on a white horse on a red carpet with a new vaccine in his hand, as an saviour of the world. No one may destroy his dream, making 1000 billions with a new vaccine. What a discusting game. Support Madagaskar!!!
We need to pray for him before they engineered coup against him or kill him,he need beef up his security
You are correct, france or the USA will plan his death
Ja,es ist sehr sehr wichtig diesen Präsidenten rund um die Uhr zu beschützen.
Wiele osób z Polski także podziela myślenie niezależne od WHO
Nature is so wonderful and has so much Health to give 👍🏼
Greetings from Germany
Good For Them! They should do that which is best for their People and Country.(U.S. Citizen)
Definitely the vaccine is full of poison ,It is lot better to cure any diseased with the natural remedy
Could it be because Bill Gates is one of the top donors to WHO and he really wants to make money and gain power pushing vaccines?
Yes of course that is the case! Gates cannot make money out of herbs, nor the pharmaceutical industry. They love their vaccines because of the money and power they bring.
So true that’s what it all about money. The CEO only cares about his share holder who has shares in the Pharmaceutical that’s why they kill off everybody that tries to come up with natural herbs. That what happened to Doctor sebi and Nipsey Hussle and left eye the pharmaceutical didn’t want people to know that they have natural herb that cures a lot of diseases .
I have to agree with you. Money is once again made out of medical field. Gates, Clinton, Besos Fauci and company are going to manipulate this as far as they can.
Congratulation from Croatia
A very True comment
It is in fact due to this. Anything that interferes with the sale of vaccines will go against his grain. Not to mention that the head of the WHO is Ethiopian and Ethiopia owes China more money than they can ever repay so the is WHO indirectly is indebted to China. This is verifiable, anyone wanting this information has access to it.
I’m a Canadian citizen living in Austria and I think we need more acceptance of natural cures and less controlling bodies like WHO.
Thank you sir I was very excited to here about your organic medicine for Coronavirus , the WHO it looks like they don’t want a cure as they are pushing for vaccines that are full of toxins , thanks so much
That is True , gut Flora, michrobium, or I call it The Unseen Brain , Lots of CELLORY JUICE, gets rid of VIRUSES! ORGANIC foods ! CHEERS KYM
Ya era hora, me parece muy bien.
muy bien! muy valiente. ojalá el resto hagan lo mismo.
WHO should implode. It would be such a good continuation if afte USA all the african states could retteat.
Esta actitud del Presidente malgache es un ejemplo a seguir y muestra el despertar de la humanidad ante los miles de años que llevamos viviendo la explotación por parte de los poderes oscuros detrás de los gobiernos en todo el mundo.
Atrevamonos todos a seguir este ejemlo.
No mas Bill Gates.
No mas antonys Faucis.
No mas OMS.
No mas FMI.
No mas dictaduras, …
No mas confinamiento.
Todos a las calles.
Bienvenido el despertar de la humanidad.
Así es, ya es hora de decirles NO a todos los del Cabal, OMS, Fmi, y demás organizaciones de fachada de esos grupos que quieren veré a la humanidad en ka ruina y esclavizada. Buen camino a seguir, ánimo.
Asi es. Totalmente deacuerdo. Este Presidente tiene coraje y determinación. Ojala que los demas paises africanos tambien se libran de esas organizaciones que venden la muerte y manipulan con sus vacunas y medicamentos. También espero que America Latina deje de permitir que saquean todos sus recursos y se alejan de las organizaciones internacionales que obran solamente para sus propios beneficios.
Cuidese Sr. Presidente. A “ellos” no les van a gustar lo que Ud. dice y hace. Estan determinados esta vez a ir muy lejos. Tenemos que ser millones en decir NO.
Long live Madagascar for voicing the realities..
We had discovered also treatment for Covid-19 in Philippines allegedly long time ago but is deferred by DOH perhaps under the advice of WHO not to use it unless to undergo government FDA processes and testing..
There’s a popular clamor to use the drug due to lots of deaths already but sadly to no avail.
So unfortunate.
stupidity shud stick inside your pocket my friend, ur anti virus blah blah are already rolling for approval and needs sum required process before in cud be used for mass vaccination.. its not that simple like buying freakin candy at 7/11… dont spread lies like w.h.o interfering with your fabunan anti virus.. it will be approved, but need to comply frst. so shut up.. we dont want a dengvaxia like scandal again. enuf is enuf..
Be aware that the WHO and their masters could be on a different agenda . Could be that they don’t want to test and register these cheap remedies , )for example there was a lot of resistance to register Cannabis for cancer cures etc. ) in case they work and the Billions being set aside for research is withdrawn .
Covid got madicine eventually people will die .
It’s better to eat some Herbal medicine .
You might live or die .
So why you worry….🤣😂🤣
Got no madicine…
Marcke, You are the most ignorant pig ever! Nothing good to say? Say nothing! You can’t even string an intelligent sentence together! Imbecile! Shut up!
He’s totally illiterate ignore him
Hes some how coming over as a person that have very high beliefs in the WHO. And it’s sad to think that they are the only knowledgeable persons in the world when it comes to medicine.
You are just bloody stupid, wake up dear friend, or do a research on bill gates vaccine programs in africa and india
I hope prayers for you would work. But if you have no soul, they won’t.
It would be interesting to see the data on this treatment.
No más experimentos en África, Asia, España y Suramerica.
¡Onor y felicidades!
We are born with a God given immune system. It is nutrified by God given nutrition. The answer has always been in the soil The Western world has Glyco Nutrients and mannose
OJALÁ MAS PAÍSES SE DEN CUENTA DEL VERSO QUE NOS METE LA OMS
Bravo Mr. President! I applaud your decision.
f#%k WHO, hope all of Africa follows your lead. Nature has a cure for every ailment humans have. First thing is to trust in our internal nature( immune system) and to nourish it with the bounty Nature provides . Aloha from Kauai
Thank you mr President ….. from Nigeria
I support this decision by Mr President but on a sad note, too many of his colleagues are sworn puppets in the pockets of European political bullies. I’ll rather ask Mr President to link of with African indigenous beverage companies to be distributors of this life saving drug and supplement. Let’s go private so the ordinary people of Africa are not used by their evil leaders as baits in a reckless game with those sons and daughters of Lucifer.
Share this information far and wide, don’t let the WHO, big pharma and globalists control you or the rest of humanity
Corrupt politicians and a control agenda by gates and cohorts will not succeed, the answer is a metabolic diet as you have discovered, share this to London Live, they will share with humanity uncensored and totally freely
Well done, Mr. President ! Congratulations! GOD bless you all, and help your country and your people, and all African People, too! I am from Romania, . , from South Estern Europe. We have been comunist until 1989, then we were happy fo become free, but we are not really free, because ofthe rich countries . I wish You all the best!
maybe this is the reaaon why the w.h.o is wanted to push their vaccine! let us fight this plandemic!
Isn’t it just an interesting coincidence that the $1,000 a dose, “Remdesivir” manufactured by Gilead and is now being touted as “cure” for COVID-19. And, here’s where it really gets interesting, China holds the patent on the drug through an agreement with Gilead’s drug patent sharing subsidiary branch called UNITAID and who has an office near Wuhan? Wait for it, you’ll never guess who the main financial investors are at UNITAID? None other than George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates, and WHO (World Health Organization). I know what they want us to believe; that it’s just all a coincidence. Which means I have to also forget the other coincidence that Gilead and UNITAID were financial supporters of Hillary Clinton. But wait, I forgot one more coincidence. Dr. Anthony Fauci was the one who authorized $3.7 million, to be sent to The Wuhan Institute of Virology specifically for the “study” of Coronaviruses. I find it so amazing that I must be thankful it’s all just coincidence. Nothing to see here folks, just keep moving along. WOW! They create these viruses, then develop the medicines to stop the spread of the disease. They make billions in the process, and couldn’t care less how many people die so they can enrich themselves. No wonder Fauci slapped down hydroxychloroquine which has a 92% success rate. He had to, or the money might stop flowing back to him.
Funny how all the best coincidences are found when you FOLLOW THE MONEY..
🙂 I live your sarcasm! Good intelligence!
It’s so sad that the huge majority of people in the USA, Europe and Asia are such blind, brainwashed wombats who’d rather applaud their godlike corrupt elite for enslaving them and their children than start reading critical sources and asking the right questions!
You said it very well Leo. Create the problem, encourage the reaction “something must be done”, and then offer the solution. It is summed up by the Freemason motto ‘Ordo Ab Chao’ -order out of chaos. Create the chaos and then offer the way to restore order. And block everyone else who managed to create a solution. Boom!
Crypto, it’s called the Hegelian Dialectic. Used by the elite as a means of control. Problem, reaction, solution. They create the problem, and when the masses cry out for a solution, they provide one. But the solution that they provide is, in fact, what their their goal was all along. By using this method, they give the masses the illusion that they are the saviors, while at the same time obtaining consent for their nefarious deeds.
Order Ab Chao is relevant . They are burning everything to the ground so they can build their utopian dream (dystopian for non-elites). That’s why we see the chaos in society. All institutions are being destroyed including religious, political, educational, social, economic, health etc. That is why they are allowing everything to be revealed e.g child trafficking, political corruption etc., so that the masses will cry out for a solution. And their New World Order will be the solution. The Phoenix rising out of the ashes. Their occult dream.
Great you speak out of my heart
Congratulations President of madagaskar
Wish your herbal natural medicine would be avlb in europe and worldwide
I bow to you , great sbsolutely great.
They (bill gates, fauci, who snd big pharma ) are not interested in herbal medicine, as it doesnt bring them trillions of dollars and immense power and on top all they want us full control of humanity
Cannabis does not cure cancer where did you get that lie from?
Para León: Usted afirma: ” la hidroxicloroquina, que tiene una tasa de éxito del 92%”
De dónde obtiene el dato, por favor. Cite la fuente. Gracias.
A todos: alguien puede darme un link donde leer la noticia de 1ª mano acerca de la petición oficial de Andry Rajoelina?
Otra pregunta a todos: alguien puede darme un link donde leer la noticia de 1ª mano acerca de la eficacia de la artemisa?
No quiero limitarme a repetir como un loro sin ir a las fuentes a tomar sus aguas por mi misma
Super, richtig Mr. President ! Diesen Organisationen ist nicht zu trauen. Ich hoffe und wünsche mir von ganzem Herzen, daß Afrika Ihnen folgen wird und das gleiche machen, wie Sie. Ich wünsche Ihnen und Afrika viel Kraft und Zuversicht. Beste Grüße aus Österreich
Interesting but they need scientific proof first before it can be accepted.keep on trying.
Sciences are beliefs : it is the new religion. Science evolves and changes all the time. Medicinal plants are used for hundred or thousand years. Mankind did not need to have “scientific” proofs, Observation was Enough. The important is that we know what it cures and the side effects. As these plants are traditionnally used since so long, Proof is there. Ancestral knowledge. Not manipulated by – too often – false investigation.
Put bill gates in jail pls
I fully agree, should have happened long time ago, specially after what happened in africa and india with gates vaccination programs
All African immigrants who come on board to European countries should all come back immediately and make Africa great again!!
Any explanation why they ran? No future possibly?
¡¡¡Bravo Sr. Presidente de Madagascar!!! Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja y nos ilumine y guie para luchar por nuestros pueblos. Por favor,
Envie y comparta al Presidente de Mexico su valor y determinación para liberarnos del yugo y la corrupción. De los poderosos del mundo porque Nadie es más poderoso que DIOS.
THANK YOU President Rajoelina and for the people of Madagascar and all Africa we cheer. #WeThePeople of the U.S. and all around the world stand with you! Regardless of the media spin or the blind but loud few, the People of the world know what BG, and the 1% are doing and we will not comply!!
Bravo mr president Job weldone , other African leaders act fast
And all African citizens are behind you
Wish that all Europeans would get this information! Go on!!!
What a courageous and heroically decision Mr. President. Congratulations. we’re no longer slave.
A very courageous step. My congratulations! This political self-confidence and trust in the natural healing resources will keep your people healthy and your country independent.
In the past Europeans enslaved the African people by force. Today the whole world’s elites try to enslave the whole world population by much more subtle means.
It is good know that you see through this, Mr President! Keep on disguising those mechanisms and organisations of enslavement. This is Rolex model behavior to all leaders around the world!
Well done your Excellency, this the time African leaders needs to awake from their dormant consciousness and come together as one family, without any selfish interest,. Africa is the source of civilization and the bed of treasures and medicine. But we miss all opportunity just because of greed, envy, lust and selfish mindset. This the time to rise above all challenges
Congratulations Mr President 💐👍🙏 very courageous and heroic decision.But still I think we have to wait for another one month to see its efficacy when the Covid spreads in community level. And at the same time please validate its efficacy in a scientific way so that it can be proven to the world. This is the time to show to world the superiority of Traditional plant based medicine over western medicine.Dr. Vinod Nair from Pune, India
I stand with Madagascar, WHO is a conspiracy of Anti-Africa.
Excelente!!!! Mis respetos al presidente Andry Rajoelina. Ojalá toda Africa se sume a su propuesta y toda Sud América lo siga. También está el Dióxido de Cloro que es económico y eficaz. Viva Africa!!!!
Good for them… Unfortunately our “leaders” are biugjt and paid for long ago
Herbal medicine and natural healing have been targeted for destruction by big-pharma interests, not only in Africa, but in Europe as well. Nations need to stand up for their indigenous cultures, medicines and sovereign rights. African nations should also be aware that they will be targeted first with Bill Gates’ vaccines. I hope they will be be ready to protect themselves against his “philanthropy”.
Bravo, Mr Präsident! Ich bewundere Ihre Haltung zutiefst!
Meines Erachtens ist das genau der richtige Weg!
Artemisia Annua (einjähriger Beifuß)und andere Naturheilprodukte unterstützen unser uns von Gott gegebenes & einzigartiges Immunsystem, welches nun schon seit Jahrzehnten von pharmazeutischen Produkten malträtiert, geschwächt, ja zT sogar zerstört wird.
Wir alle, dh jeder einzelne von uns muss wieder lernen Eigenverantwortung zu übernehmen, anstelle jegliche Entscheidungen immer mehr an unsere manipulativen& korrupten Regierungen abzugeben – bzw abgenommen zu bekommen!
Es ist ZU offensichtlich, dass diese keineswegs an unserer Genesung oder unserem Wohl gelegen ist.
Wir müssen zurück zur Natur, dort allein liegt unsere Heilung. Ohne Nebenwirkungen (bei richtiger Dosierung;)!
Und wir sollten uns auch fragen, warum immer mehr Kräuter& Nahrungserganzungsmittel auf natürlicher Basis von unseren Regierungen verboten werden u a mit der Begründung sie seien wissenschaftlich nicht erforscht&anerkannt (jedoch Teil eines zT Jahrhunderten alten Wissens) Alles auf Druck von Big Pharma mit all seinen Lobbyisten.
Mit Artemisia Annua lässt sich aber kein ‘schönes’ Geld machen – und mit gesunden Menschen verdient man kein solches.
Ich wünschte die Meschen in aller Welt würden dafür aufstehen und solch Haltung, wie die vom Präsidenten Madagaskars einfordern. Es ist nie zu spät!
Gesundheit für Alle!
¡Salut para todo el mundo!
What you on about there is more Africans in Ireland then there is in Africa
All African countries should come together to make a United nations (states)of African .This will make Africa powerful. As united states of America, the African should belong to one blocks.
Be sure that even in Europe if someone had discovered that remedy, it would not have been taken seriously, some would have joked about it, they would have said it’s charlatanism, that it needs to go through scientific research and the one in power would have discreetly banned that remedy. It would have been a too big threat to the pharmaceutical industry. In Europe dear Mr President, on that matter, a lot of people are thanking you to stand against greed and control that some are taking over the population.
This what we call believing in ya country. and strong leadership.Our African leaders are always scared of of offending their colonial masters. I hope black people in Africa and the diaspora stand in support with this President.There will never be a European solution to an African problem.We have our solution to covid let’s support it!
This is wonderful news. Keep up the great work & honourable leadership!
Africa must have access to its magnificent natural resources. No one can stop you from taking back your country. I ask from my heart to take back what is yours.
Helen from Finland
Absolutely wonderful that a national leader has the courage to stand on his own feet. I wish him success and the nations of africa should realize that the colonialism never stopped, in only changed clothes.
Greetings to all of Africa..It is about time.I tip my hat to you. Mr. President & got the great move you’ve made.I’ve been wanting to come timed to my roots for a very long time.I left Jamaica 40yrs.ago with intent to make it home & got stuck on this sinking ship of abomination.I need to Come home now.Anyone know the best way to reach Africa even Madagascar please..send me a link Ricardo Grant..rasisland1@yahoo.com
eXCELLENT NEWS FOR EVERYBODY, YOU GUYS ARE NOW LIGHTING MANY PEOPLE IN THE WORLD, DO NOT SURRENDER TO DEEP STATE INTEREST
DEEPSTATE…… PEOPLE ALL AROUND THE WORLD SHOULD STAND UP AGAINST THE EVIL AROUND US. UNITED PEOPLE ARE A FORCE TO BE RECONNED WITH. BUT SEPERATED WE ARE WEAK. DEEPSTATE IS AT WORK, OPEN YOUR EYES OH CHILDREN OF ADAM AND DO NOT FALL PREY TO THOSE EVIL LEADERS. AFRICA UNITE AS SOLID FRONT AND WE CAN CHANGE OUR OWN FATES. WITH GREAT ASPIRATIONS FOR OUR FUTURE KIN WOULD COME GREAT SACRIFICE.
La OMS ES UNA DISTRIBUIDORA FARMACÉUTICA
El siguiente vídeo, es el único es español ,pero la conferencia de la OMS Sobre la seguridad de las vacunas está en inglés entera en la red. Global Safety Vaccine Summit. Es demoledora si escuhas a todos los ponentes. Reconociendo uno por uno lo que siempre negaron, que el sistema de salud, los profesionales son los primeros en no creer en las vacunas, que no han probado lso efectos de combinar tanbtas sustancias etc etc
– Aquí el vínculo de este resumen en castellano https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzFEPKd8HPU&feature=emb_title
– La original https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
Es alucinante que lo pongan en nuestra cara, que las vacunas son una mierda y que han mentido a la población y que el sistema sanitario mundial, pero en concreto el europeo no tiene confianza en ellos ni en las vacunas.
Pero hay más, a las 8 semanas de esta conferencia, Peter Salama, director ejecutivo de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) para la Cobertura Sanitaria Universal, falleció repentinamente !!!, y el anuncio de su fallecimiento Repentino, lo hace el señorito que chamusca las mentes cada día en la tele con el Coñazovirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,que está ahi por ser también POLÍTICO .del
Frente Democrático Revolucionario del Pueblo Etíope
Un ejemplo a seguir, enhorabuena Madagascar. Gracias por tu humanidad!!
Enough is Enough. It is not only we Africans should drop WHO, but the list should include IMF, World Bank, China, European, US EXIM Banks. They are all instrumental of exploitation.
DEVONS NOUS AFRICAINS MEGRES RESTER 400 ANS ESCLAVES ET AU 21 SIECLE ETRE LES CHIENS OU COCHONS DE LABORATIONS A NOUS FORCER DES VACCINS….NULLE VIE EST ETERNELLE MILLIARDAIRES OU PAS. VIVE TOUT ETRE HUMAIN 💗💗💗 NOUS VOULONS NOS PLANTES LA NATURE.
Well done Mr President. I am from Guinea-Bissau and I am very proud of you. I love traditional and natural treatment and I love the idea of promoting solutions (or anything) coming from Africa. WHO should promote covid organic instead of demoting it.
World Death Organization. Nothing with health.
Congratulations from Canada 🇨🇦
USA President Trump found two drugs that worked well with 60 years of history. The WHO only wants drugs that make lots of money. I wish your Country the best.
What did he find? Nothing actually. Chloroquine has proven NOT to work for example
Chloroquine did not work Because they did not apply the protocol ! Again, this is a big manipulation. Hydroxychloroquine had to be used at the beginning of the viral infection (before compplications) with a (cheap) antibiotic called Azythromicin. But how did the OMS tested it ? When patients were hospitalise, with complication and no more viral trace. Look at the protocol Dr. Didier Raoult gave. He has repeated ans repeated that the treatment with these two medicines was ONLY working at an early stage of the sickness ! Look for yourselves instead of believing what the OMS and all its servants are saying.
Or are you talking about injecting bleach
If this Madagascar remedy doesn’t involve a Bill Gates vaccine it will be dismissed and lampooned as African bush remedy.
Don’t you people get it. This is a scamdemic for monster pharmaceutical profits and to exert totalitarian control of people’s lives through fear based mind control. Finally, it involves a diabolical population reduction conspiracy. Fewer blacks, browns and Asians. Wake up people. We have psychopaths on the loose.
Not sure why it is not so clear but the rich men of the earth, the globalists…Club of Rome, CFR, Trilateral commission, Bilderbergers, etc, practice what is known as the Hegelian Dialectic. This complicated philosophy in which much of nature cycles through can be more simplistically summed up: problem, reaction, solution. They harness this on the masses to achieve great advancements in there agenda(s). Most wars and especially other man made disasters ranging from economic collapses to events such as 9/11 yields for them major advancements which would otherwise be unachievable or many years in the making through diplomatic efforts.
Most of the world’s political puppets have lauded the New World Order and we all know about the UN.
This is less about a virus and way more about the ringing in of a global government and a global monetary system. I wish it wasn’t true. The Matrix is real my friends and no matter how many times that I, or people like me try to speak truth the masses will always take that damned blue pill.
The only thing OMS can do is making RECOMMANDATIONS. The problem is that désinformation makes us believe that they have a right to dictate us conducts.
Our thoughts ceeate the world.
If you believe nothing can be done, nothing will be done.
I encourage you to believe in yourself, in your power, in what you really wish as a future.
All of us we have to believe in our power. And we will create de world we want.
Dear Sir, there is People who are with you in Europe!
Start a petition to support this
What a wonderful day! That gives me hope. Our politicians hang on the lips and money of Gates and WHO. Maybe the winds change. All the best to you.
Anja ( Germany)
Great Mr. President! Ich bin eine grosse Anhaengerin der Naturmedizin und ganz ihrer Meinung. Sehr gut, bravo! Viel Erfolg und Glück!
Thank you so much for your independence and courage !!!
How do we get that drink in south africa
I was very happy to read President of Madagascar’s call to Andry Rajoelina! Especially the section on treatment with Artemisia annua (by Anamed)! Here in Germany a “Dr. “H.”, for the cultivation and use of Artemisia annua as a natural medicine and medicinal plant! According to the will of the WHO and the EU according to the “Novel Food Regulation”, the cultivation and use of Artemisia annua for self-help should be stopped overnight. Why? This EU regulation now serves only one purpose, to protect industry from the interests of every population on this earth! Artemisia anua has been used as one of the most important medicinal plants for malaria for years! Dr. H. von anamed has been working for years to make this medicinal plant accessible to everyone as a cheap remedy, so that everyone can grow their own remedy! I myself drink Artemisia Tea, since the beginning Corona giant, preventive, because I belong to the risk group! To date, no cold, no group and no Covid-19 infection! I hope that the African Federation will declare its solidarity with the President of Madagascar and quit the WHO! They have my support !! Bravo!!! God bless you for your project! please excuse my bad English! Greetings from Germany
Congratulations predident of Madagascar
The whole world should follow your example, natural medicine, most effective and healing, if taken in the right dosis
But big pharma and bill gates, fauci, who and the elite leaders who are manipualting humanity for thousand of years and want to gain full control over humaity by poisenous, GMO and AI+biotech vaccines, earning trillions of USD , who are not interested in healing patients, rather killing them and reduce worlds population will do everything in their powerful hands to oppose the natural healing medicine. Lets all stand up snd unite agsinst those manipulating leaders
Thank you Mr President of Madagascar, you are an inspiration and a very courageous human being. I hope that all the African Nations and all the so called third world or under/developing countries follow your lead. Long Live Humanity
We need now and no tomorrow our Freedom. We know all your plan against Africa. You need our continental without us. It’s this your problema. All these organisations are organisations who promouved the death no the life or the health. Africa-Liberty. Thanks so much Dear President of Madagascar. But be careful and take care of you.
I am impressed with the way Madagascar is going. The president’s brevity tells me there is hope even if it’s just a ray.
It very encouraging to know that at least there is one leader in this world that doesn’t bend to the big and corrupt ones! Long life to you Mr President!
Jer sve nas ionako zele potrovati…
Pozdrav i podrska iz Hrvatske.
Takvih svjesnih i zdravih prmjera je jedino potrebno.
God bless Madagascar God bless Africa! Its quite sometime that Africa really appreciate and utilize what God blessed us with. I support you Mr President and hope all African presidents do the same especially Ghanaian President his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Ado
The whole world must stand together, for freedom, justice and humanity! I’m from Germany, today there where again many people on the streets to stand up for our rights. We’re one family, all together! In Africa, Australia, Asia, America and Europe!
Cannabis does not cure cancer where did you get that lie from?
An absolutely correct and courageous decision. I hope that the whole of Africa will leave the WHO and that Madagascar will succeed together with all the other countries.
Mr President, thank you so much for your boldness may Almighty God protect you from that evil mindedness. This is the time for all African leadership to support him so that he will not be deffit by the enemies. It’s time for African people to let the WHO know that Africa is on it own. No body can decide or detect for us now, we are ourselves detectors
Mr. President you are the man of the world
Great, I did not expect that Africa will save us! Thank you so much and go ahead!!!
Hey guys. Look at the Interview 4 days ago. If a few more Presidents, Prime Ministers and Politicians had #PresidentAndryRajoelina ‘s Integrity we’d have sailed through this crisis in a seamless way. Love and support this man. https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200512-exclusive-madagascar-s-president-defends-controversial-homegrown-covid-19-cure
ich bin tief beeindruckt von diesem grossen Schritt des Präsidenten. So viel Mut, wahnsinn!!!! Mögen seinem Beispiel zahlreiche Länder AUF DER GANZEN WELT folgen.
Vielleicht lesen Sie einfach mal z.B. diesen Artikel:
https://www.dw.com/de/angebliches-covid-19-wundermittel-artemisia-im-testlabor/a-53428761
We all need to leave anything related to the U.N. WHO NATO etc.
Im proud of you all and its good to see that other people see the truth! Sometimes I feel Im the only one.
Bravo au président malgache 😍 tellement heureuse de lire cela aujourd’hui. Je rêve que les états se rebellent et fassent de même. Quel courage !!!!
Je suis de tout cœur avec lui.
Je rêve que les Français se réveillent en masse et arrêtent d’écouter les mass médias.
African nations, beware of fake news and leaders who cheat you!
https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-tests-for-miracle-cure-herb-artemisia-begin/a-53442366
Am from Germany. You are great. Your country is nice. Africa goes up. Well doen. Go ahead. God bless u always
Nobel Laureate Murati, who invented Viagra, is originally from a very small and poor country in Europe.
But he did.
Even Madagascar has done its best. I believe it
I am not aware of any rule or law within the WHO that prevents u to treat ur people with any type of medication u want to use on ur countries citizens, unless they are dying from it, so good luck and so good for ur success, sharing ur knowledge to save lives is a honorable thing to do, just find enough scientists independent ones who do not promote into pharma companies and u r doing good, all my support
Well done and absolutely vital that natural and organic, holistic nutritional and energetic remedies are investigated fully and taken seriously….. they work that’s why …. remedies handed down over centuries….. and the ONLY reason the people who are in control of deciding for everyone else what we MUST do – since new law in UK ( 27th April) and USA ( 1st May) where basically our consent is no longer needed so we will be forced to have a vaccine ( I admit I do not fully understand all the implications but basically this law is downright wrong)
the ONLY reason your solution will not be considered by those who have power to say yes to it… is that it will not make them the billions of dollars they have planned to accumulate…. and let’s not forget … it appears they are not really interested in saving lives…. according to Dr Buttar and Mikovits there are no correct significant blind or placebo testing on any of these patented vaccines (since 1989 if my memory serves me right) and so we have no idea side effects, backlash or chances of serious threat to health or life!!!!
I think your decision is brave and spot on and that’s because it is about truth and love. It’s simple and the benefits, the statistics you have seen right now in real is proof and I believe this protocol is for the highest good of all.
The rest of the world especially America and Europe need to wake up…. come on people. Do your own research , open your minds…. and look always for the good to be gained out of this or any undesirable situation. Blessings and love to all.
I agree with the President of Madagascar He’s right.
The World Health Organization is just pirates who don’t care about the people in this land, they’re just spreading lies to their goals and flooding poor countries with debt with a prior agreement with the World Bank.
I wish asian countries to take the same step.
Do not call yourself poor. You may not have a lot of money, but the traditional countries of the world are culturally rich. Keep your traditions. You can learn from other nations, but don’t abandon anything in your culture than brings life to your people.
Great. Somebody has shown the courage.
Well done for your truth and courage.
https://www.voanews.com/africa/journalist-critical-madagascar-president-released
No freedom of press!
The president if Madagascar owns tv and radio stations.
Also, it’s easier to contain a virus when your country is an island!
https://www.voanews.com/africa/journalist-critical-madagascar-president-released
63rd poorest country – This treatment should change that! We’re neighbours, can we have some in South Africa please. 🙏🏽
Namasté, Mr. Rajoelina.
Great! One big step for all of us. Thanks so much for your courageous and wise reaction.
Let’s leave the dominance of the big players who just walt economic and world power, behind us.
Greetings from Europe
What WHO again .., It seems they have only the rights to discover and developed covid19 cure and other countries like Madagascar have no rights at all, whatsoever? So sad, very sad, it so very unfair. Congratulations Mr President, long live the people of Madagascar.
Congratulations, Mr. President, for your heroic and exemplary stand. We look forward to WHO’s repose on your claim. Otherwise, the position and accountability of the WHO will be in doubt not only in Africa but in other parts of the world as well.
Kaium from Bangladesh.
like what the usa and Europe ha e been doing for years
I wish we had a president like this here in Germany !!!!!!!!!!!
Readinf through this threat of comments leaves me shocked about so much ignorance bad mouthing and calling commenters names like pig… shame on you. Whilst I use natural remedies I nevertheless need Thema to bei effective and Safe .Just because a Präsident says its effective is not enough. Proof it which is called evidence based and it will conquer the world. There is already enough of conspiracy theories and no knowledge.
Well spoken President. We are not sheep who follow blindly. We need people who stand up for there convictions.
Well Done Mr President, rule your country the way it must be ruled, not how the rest of Africa and the world are told to rule.
South Africa president a disgrace to all Africans, for believing what Bill Gates and the WHO are telling him what to do.
c’est un fake, le gouvernement a démenti, encore des attaques des lobbies pharmaceutiques qui sont dans l’ombre afin de discréditer ce pays ! “La Présidence de Madagascar dément formellement toutes ces allégations. Depuis le lancement du remède Covid-Organics, de nombreux propos ont été faussement attribués au Président Andry Rajoelina. le gouvernement condamne fermement ces fausses citations”, a déclaré la directrice de cabinet de la présidence, Lova Ranoramoro. 😉
..as WHO are more the branch of the Secret Societies and their minions “Europe” is lead by the same entity ..the man of our countries are industrious and produce well with our moral code ..and the parasites above know that and take the wealth we generate to “go around the world” and “parasitize more” from its power.. ..cleaning of the human intra-spieces parasitism in the “upper ruling bodies of the world” is one key factor ..multi-polarity in politics and less centralization surely will aid too.. Best of luck in aiding the human family around the world for prosperity of all!
western countries always look down upon native medicines like ayurweda etc, but they steel the herbs, analyze them and look for active ingrediants and make a pill. Long ago (late 1970s) I remember a BBC interview with British Medical Ass: discussing a soho (London) chiese doctor curing a British long time Eczema sufferer . They looked at active ingrediants and used that chemical on others, but that did not work (probably did not found the best chemicals that were below detection levels etc).Long ago I had a cough that western medicines given by specialists did not work. An ” wedahattaya” ayurvedic doctor then gave one “kasaya” a herbal concoction. I asked him when I should come back. He said try it, you may not need tocome back he said. The local herbal shop that sells herbs told me this an excellent wattoruwa (prescription), Touch wood and thanks to the wedamattaya,I never got that longstanding cough so far.( almost 4 decades)
Ja,es ist sehr sehr wichtig diesen Präsidenten rund um die Uhr zu beschützen.
You go Africa!!
I am from Philippines married to a Malagasy. I would say you said it very well Mr. President… and maybe it is a sensible move if you include that Europeans will now reversely get Madagascar Visa for obvious reasons… Let Madagascar always be the safest country on earth amid this pandemic…